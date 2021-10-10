Archaeologists to unearth watermill in Hamedan

TEHRAN – A team of archaeologists has commenced work to unearth an ancient watermill in Hamedan, west-central Iran.

Iranian watermills were typically featured dome-shaped roofs with high-enough vestibules to allow camels or other livestock to move back and forth with ease to convey grains or flour.

Known in classical times as Ecbatana, Hamedan was one of the ancient world’s greatest cities. Pitifully little remains from antiquity, but significant parts of the city center are given over to excavations. Ecbatana was the capital of Media and subsequently a summer residence of the Achaemenian kings who ruled Persia from 553 to 330 BC.

AFM