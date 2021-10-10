783 nanoproducts developed in 6 months

TEHRAN – A total of 783 nanoproducts and equipment have been developed in the country and received nanoscale certificates over the first six months of the current [Iranian calendar] year (March 21-September 21), according to the Nanotechnology Initiative Council.

One of the goals of the Nanotechnology Innovation Council is to increase the welfare and wealth of society with the help of Nanotechnology, which mostly occurs through developing new products and improving the quality of previous products.

By the end of the summer, 783 products and equipment had been launched in the country and nanoscale certificates had been issued for them. However, 750 pieces of equipment and products were developed over the past [Iranian calendar] year (March 2020- March 2021).

Out of 783 products, 566 were related to nano-products and 217 to nano-equipment, both of which have experienced a growing trend over the past years; In the meantime, however, nano-products have grown more significantly.

A total of 306 companies have developed these products, 246 of which are active in product development and 60 others in equipment production in the nanotechnology sector.

The field of “civil engineering and construction” with 20 percent had the largest share among nano products and devices, followed by “medicine, health” and “industrial services and supplies” each with 14 percent share.

Over the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year, 294 knowledge-based companies in the country have developed 772 nanoproducts and have received nanotechnology certificates, according to the Nanotechnology Innovation Council.

Ali Asghar Najimi, the director of the industry group of the Nanotechnology Development Council announced on June 25 that currently, 750 approved nano products are sold in the market; by the end of this year (March 2022), about 250 more products will be added to the commercialized nano products.

Last year, some 60 projects in nanotechnology were successful, which saved about $30 million in foreign currency, he highlighted.

Pointing out that so far about 80 large industrial companies have used nano products, he added that by 2025, more than 200 large industrial companies will use nanotechnology to improve efficiency and productivity.

Iran among five pioneers of nanotechnology

Iran has been introduced as the 4th leading country in the world in the field of nanotechnology, publishing 11,546 scientific articles in 2020.

The country held a 6 percent share of the world’s total nanotechnology articles, according to StatNano's monthly evaluation accomplished in WoS databases.

Iran ranked 43rd among the 100 most vibrant clusters of science and technology (S&T) worldwide for the third consecutive year, according to the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2020 report.

The country experienced a three-level improvement compared to 2019.

Sourena Sattari, vice president for science and technology, has said that Iran is playing the leading role in the region in the fields of fintech, ICT, stem cell, aerospace, and is unrivaled in artificial intelligence.

Iranian nanotechnology companies have increased sales by 100 percent over the Iranian calendar year 1398 (March 2019-March 2020), and it is predicted that their revenue will reach up to 80 trillion rials (nearly $1.9 billion at the official rate of 42,000 rials), Sattari announced.

