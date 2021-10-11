Intl. poultry, livestock expo underway in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iran’s 20th International Exhibition of Poultry, Livestock and Related Industries (IRANPLEX 2021) kicked off at the Tehran International Permanent Fairgrounds on Sunday, IRIB reported.

Some 160 Iranian and foreign companies from China, Germany, and Turkey are participating in this four-day event to showcase their latest products and findings in different fields.

The opening ceremony of the exhibit was attended by Agriculture Ministry officials, including Deputy Minister for Poultry and Livestock Affairs Hossein Damavani-Nejad.

EF/MA