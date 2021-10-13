Qatar FM backs interaction between Iran and Persian Gulf states

TEHRAN — The Qatari foreign minister on Wednesday renewed Doha’s call for talks between the Arb states lying on the southern shores of the Persian Gulf with Iran.

Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani also elaborated on his country’s views on the current situation in Afghanistan, Doha's important relations with Washington, and the talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

He also said a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, officially called the JCPOA, is in everyone's interest.

"It is in our interest to restore the nuclear deal and we will provide any necessary support to make this happen.”

"Doha acts as neutral mediator with Afghanistan”

Regarding the developments in Afghanistan, the Qatari foreign minister said that leaving Afghanistan alone was wrong and that Doha was in contact with Washington and the Taliban to find a solution.

Solving the existing problems is not possible without interaction with the interim government in Afghanistan, he opined.

"We have played the role of a neutral mediator and seek to make Afghanistan a stable country," he added, according to Al Jazeera. "We are in touch with all Afghan groups and we have a good relationship with them. An approach based on international cooperation must be taken on Afghanistan."

The Qatari official added, "Our relationship with Washington is strong, strategic and important for regional security."

Qatar encourages Riyadh-Tehran talks

"The misunderstanding with neighboring countries had reasons that we hope will not reappear," the Qatari foreign minister said.

He added, "We are witnessing a positive movement between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and we encourage that."

Qatar is interacting with Iran as a neighbor and a key player in the region, he said, noting that mediation between Iran and other countries is in Qatar's interests.

In another part of his remarks, the Qatari foreign minister stressed that normalization deal with the Zionist regime, known as Abraham Accords, is not in line with Doha's policies because it does not offer any prospect for ending the occupation of the Palestinian lands.

As long as the occupation continues, economic normalization with Israel cannot be relied upon.