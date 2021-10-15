What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Reneh Saheb is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Aran Gallery.

The exhibition will run until October 29 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

Painting

* Paintings by Payman Rahimizadeh are on view in an exhibition at Mojdeh Gallery.

Entitled “The Silent Saga”, the exhibit will run until October 26 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

* Shokuh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Sogol Amyari.

The exhibit named “Suspended Darkness of the Day” will continue until October 26 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. near Andarzgu Blvd.

* An exhibition of paintings by Uria Mahmudi is currently underway at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit “Inside” will continue until October 26 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* Qasem Mohammadi is hanging his latest paintings in an exhibition at Homa Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “A Rusty Awaiting” will run until October 26 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Nastaran Rahimi is currently underway at A Gallery 2.

The exhibit named “Continuous Wonders” will run until October 25 at the gallery that can be found at 7 Arshad Alley, Azodi St. off Karim Khan St.

* Iranshahr Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Salim Salehi.

Entitled “Quietism”, the exhibit will run until November 1 at the gallery that can be found at 69 Sepand St., off Karim Khan Ave.



Photo collage

* Shalman Gallery is hanging photo collages by Mohsen Tashkhurian in an exhibition entitled “History without History”.

The showcase will run until October 20 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.



Illustration

* Illustrations by Qobad Shiva are currently being shown in an exhibition at Saless Gallery.

The exhibit centers on Iranian legends and will be running until November 2 at the gallery that can be found at 148 Karim Khan Ave.



Sculpture

* Sculptures by Atusa Vahdani, Behdad Lahuti, Shabnam Ghaffari, Payam Qorbani, Behruz Rastegar, Hadi Roshanzamir, Amin Aqai and several other artists are currently on view in an exhibition at Negah Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Rock, Paper, Scissors” will run until November 3 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.



Multimedia

* On view at A Gallery 1 are artworks in various media by Amin Nadi, Fatemeh Khajenuri, Shervin Shirkubi, and Amir-Hossein Mohammadkarimi.

The exhibit named “Irony” will run until October 25 at the gallery that can be found at 7 Arshad Alley, Azodi St. off Karim Khan St.

