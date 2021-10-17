SEO hosting 13th virtual intl. forum on Islamic capital markets

TEHRAN - Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) is hosting the 13th Virtual International Forum on Islamic Capital Markets (ICM) during October 17-18, IRIB reported.

Over 90 guests from 26 countries are participating in the current year’s event which was opened by the SEO Head Majid Eshqi on Sunday.

Some 10 prominent foreign experts and scholars are scheduled to deliver speeches in the forum along with three lecturers from Iran.

The heads of supervisory institutions from Peru, Maldives, Syria, Montenegro as well as the CEOs of stock exchanges of the Central African Republic and Kazakhstan are also special participants of the mentioned forum.

Given the outbreak of coronavirus and for the safety measures of all respected participants, SEO decided to hold this forum online for the second consecutive year.

The SEO has organized this event for 13 years in a row with the support of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), and Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI).

The theme of this year’s forum is “Global All-pervasiveness of Islamic Finance in Crisis”.

The main topics of this ICM include Islamic Capital Market and Sukuk Industry Roles in Macro-Financial Environment; Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in the Context of Islamic Finance; Islamic Alternative Investments: Passive Investing, PE Funds, VCs, etc.; Fintech and Islamic Capital Markets: Experiences, Innovations and Challenges; Start-Ups and SMEs Financing in the Context of Islamic Finance to remove Inflammation caused by COVID-19; Socially Responsible Investment during COVID-19 Crisis; and Crypto Assets in the Context of Islamic Capital Market: Practical and Regulatory Issues (Crypto ETFs, Platforms, ICOs, Tokenization, and Related Issues).

