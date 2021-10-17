Zanjan hosts 18,000 tourists in H1

TEHRAN – The northwestern Zanjan province hosted over 18,000 travelers during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year 1400 (started March 21), the provincial tourism chief has announced.

“18,755 tourists, of whom 293 were foreign nationals, toured the province during the first six months of the year,” Amir Arjmand said on Sunday.

The travelers stayed in various residential centers including hotels, eco-lodge units, guest houses, and tourist complexes, the official added.

During the mentioned time, over 1,000 people visited historical and natural attractions of the province observing strict health protocols and social distancing rules due to the coronavirus pandemic, he noted.

Zanjan is one of the cities founded by Sassanid King Ardashir I (180-242 CE). The province makes a base for wider explorations with the architectural wonder of Soltaniyeh, the subterranean delights of the Katale-Khor caves, colorful mountains, and the UNESCO-registered Takht-e Soleiman ruins are nearby.

In January 2020, Zanjan was designated as a “world city of filigree” by the World Crafts Council after the WCC assessors visited various craft workshops, stores, exhibits, and bazaars of the city in a two-day itinerary in December 2019.

