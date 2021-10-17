What are the primary three ISO standards used in companies?

To date, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) has published over 21,584 standards to help organizations perform at their best. With new standards being developed every year, it has become difficult to identify which ones are appropriate for your organization. ISO standards are composed of both industry-specific and generic standards. Some of the most popular standards are generic and therefore applicable to organizations regardless of the industry they operate in.

Three most popular ISO standards for industries

Whether you are looking to achieve certification for the first time, or are interested in additional certifications, navigating through the thousands of options can be quite a challenge. Fortunately for you, we have researched the top 3 most popular generic standards; ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2014, ISO 27001:2013. In the following, we will examine in detail the reason for introducing these three certificates as the most important ISOs for the construction industry and companies. Stay tuned with us on Edara systems as the best ISO certification company in Australia.

ISO 9001:2015, most common ISO standard for construction industry and companies

Undoubtedly, ISO 9000 is the all-time favorite of the ISO families. The ISO 9000 family consists of 14 quality management standards, only one of which (ISO 9001:2015) offers the possibility of certification. The ISO 9001:2015 standard made its apparition 34 years ago and has been subject to several updates since then (roughly every seven years).

It sets the requirements for the effective implementation of a Quality Management System (QMS) to help organizations deliver better quality products and services. ISO 9001:2015 is customer-centric and places a great deal of importance on continuous improvement using a top-down approach. For more information please see iso 9001 certified construction companies article.

Is ISO 9001:2015 the latest?

It was last updated six years ago with a revived outlook on risk management. According to the ISO, there are over a million organizations certified against the ISO 9001:2015 standard spread around almost 200 countries. All in all, ISO 9001:2015 takes the cake with, by far, the highest number of certificates in the world.

ISO 14001:2015 Environmental management systems, for construction that care about our living environment

Out of all the standards in the ISO 14000 family, ISO 14001:2015 is the standard of choice for organizations. The ISO 14000 family of standards provides guidance for environmental management to help organizations lower their environmental impact and conform to legal and regulatory requirements.

Just like ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 is the only standard of the ISO 14000 family that can be certified. It sets the requirements for an effective Environmental Management System (EMS) and utilizes the PDCA (Plan-Do-Check-Act) continuous improvement model. ISO 14001 requirements for construction are alike any other industries and maybe have some little difference.

ISO 14001 certification, a good choice for every company

The standard can be implemented in part or in whole for systematically improving organizational environmental management. ISO 14001:2015 is generic and can be implemented by any type of organization, regardless of size and nature. ISO 14001:2015 does not contain specific environmental performance criteria. It is an optional standard adopted by organizations seeking to improve their processes. Looking at the numbers, ISO 14001:2015 ranks second with over 350,000 certifications across 187 countries worldwide.

ISO 27001-Information security management, add some more security to your company

Coming in as a close third is ISO 27001:2013, a member of the ISO 27000 family of information security management standards which addresses the needs and tools necessary to ensure information assets are kept safe and secure. It came into existence in 2005 and was introduced along with another popular ISO 27000 family member, ISO 27002, which consist of a set of rules, guidelines, and suggestions to assist organizations in preparing for ISO 27001 certification. ISO 27002 cannot be certified; it simply exists to guide organizations in the development and implementation of Information Security Management systems (ISMS) best practices. iso 27001 certification process for construction is optional and can be implemented in part or in whole to fit the needs of your organization.

In the age we live in, the growing popularity of this standard only makes sense. As our world becomes more connected due to rapid technological advancements, hacking techniques and cyber-attacks are getting more sophisticated. Organizations need assurances that their information assets, such as financial data, intellectual property, personnel information, or information entrusted to third parties, is safe from prying eyes.

The systematic approach of an ISO-certified ISMS to managing the security of information assets offers those types of assurances. ISO 27001:2013 is generic and can be implemented by any type of organization, regardless of size and nature.

ISO 9001, 14001 and 27001, the most important standard in the construction industry

Because there are ISO standards for just about every industry, there are definitely standards that are right for your organization. If not industry-specific standards, then definitely generic ones. The three standards covered in this article are the perfect examples. Although ISO standards are not mandatory, they are increasingly required, especially in the construction industry, and are quickly becoming mandatory on many governments and local councils pre-qualification questionnaires. Standards undergo continual revision to account for changes in technology, attitudes, and laws.

