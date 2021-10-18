Ali Fekri appointed as new OIETAI head

TEHRAN – Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi has appointed Ali Fekri as the new head of the Organization for Investment, Economic, and Technical Assistance of Iran (OIETAI), IRIB reported.

Utilizing the organization's capacities to counter the sanctions on Iran's economy, prioritizing attracting foreign capital and obtaining bank facilities and credits from foreign countries, as well as pursuing the implementation of contracts under the framework of the 25-year agreement with China and other long-term agreements with Asian and regional trade partners are some of the main tasks that the new OIETAI head is expected to fulfill.

The Organization for Investment, Economic, and Technical Assistance of Iran is responsible for promoting, financing, and regulating foreign investment in Iran.

