‘Ground ready for Finland’s investment in Iran’s SMEs, startups’

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie has said the necessary infrastructure is provided in Iran for Finland’s investment in Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and startups.

Shafeie met with Finnish Ambassador to Tehran Kari Kahiluoto on Monday to discuss the expansion of cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries in various fields including agriculture, startups, and new irrigation systems.

Speaking in this meeting, Shafeie stated that cooperation with Finland is one of Iran’s priorities in its relations with Nordic countries.

“Due to the importance of this country for Iranian businessmen, we formed a joint special committee two years ago, and this committee was upgraded to a joint chamber in the current year. However, the level of relations between the two countries is still not as expected,” the ICCIMA head added.

He further pointed to the potential areas for cooperation between Iran and Finland including new irrigation systems, development of startups in Iran, petrochemicals, foodstuff, paper, and chemicals as well as manufacturing of agricultural machinery.

Kahiluoto for his part expressed the Finnish private sector’s willingness to cooperate with their Iranian counterparts in order to revive the trade relations between the two countries.

He stressed the need for removing the barriers in the way of the expansion of trade between the two countries.

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (2nd R) and Finnish Ambassador to Tehran Kari Kahiluoto (2nd L)