“Sun Children” wins City of Chemnitz award at Schlingel film festival

TEHRAN – The acclaimed Iranian drama “Sun Children” has won the Award of the City of Chemnitz at the 26th Schlingel International Film Festival for Children and Young Audiences in Germany.

Directed by Majid Majidi, “Sun Children” was screened in the Junior Film category.

It is about Ali and his friends, who keep afloat with small rip-offs when a big fish waves. They are given the task of recovering treasure that is buried in a drainage shaft. To get into the tunnel, they become part of the “Sun School”, a school for street children.

In a statement published on Tuesday, the jury said, “The film manages to make us realize clearly that all children are created equal and deserve education and encouragement. That all children should have a chance for education and perspectives in their lives and the right to be protected and cared for.”

“We could not help but award this film by director Majid Majidi. The incredible depth of the narrative, the complexity of the story, the impressive images, and the great performance especially by the young actor Ruhollah Zamani convinced us,” they noted.

The SLM Top Award went to the Bangladeshi drama “Rickshaw Girl” by Amitabh Reza Chowdhury.

Driving a rickshaw is a male privilege in Bangladesh. The brave and resolute Naima would do anything to help her family, even leave them. In order to earn money in the capital city Dhaka, she pretends to be a boy and becomes a rickshaw driver.

“Spaceboy” by Belgian director Olivier Pairoux won the European Children’s Film Award.

The film is about Jim who is a maverick, smart and a little crazy. For the school competition, he infects Emma with his obsession with building a hot-air balloon. They want to prove that anything is possible if you believe in yourself. But it is not just Emma’s fragile health that is putting the project to the test.

The film also won the Award of the Junior Jury.

“A Brixton Tale” from the UK received the audience award. Co-directed by Darragh Carey and Bertrand Desrochers, the film tells the story of the YouTuber and prospective filmmaker Leah who never leaves the house without a camera. While filming on the street, she meets Benji and there are sparks between the two. He’s going to be the star of her documentaries; she wants more and more glaring shots. Her exaggerated pursuit of success puts both of them at risk.

Photo: Shamila Shirzad and Ruhollah Zamani act in a scene from the Iranian drama “Sun Children”.

MMS/YAW