Tehran hosting intl. HVAC&R exhibition

TEHRAN – Iran’s 20th International Exhibition of Heating, Cooling, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, and Refrigerating Systems (IHE 2021) kicked off at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Tuesday, IRNA reported.

The opening ceremony of the four-day exhibition was attended by industry officials including Deputy Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mehdi Sadeqi Niaraki.

More than 275 domestic and foreign companies from various countries including China, Turkey, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Spain, South Korea, Denmark, and Russia are showcasing their latest products, achievements, and services in the current year’s exhibition.

The event covers a variety of areas such as heating equipment and systems including boilers, radiators, burners and greenhouses, cooling and air conditioning equipment and systems including chillers, fan coils, splits, air conditioners, refrigeration and related equipment, installation equipment, insulation, converters, pipes and fittings, industrial and sanitary installation valves, pumps and water treatment equipment, electrical and electronic equipment, smart systems, building automation and other equipment.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Niaraki mentioned the progress in the country’s industrial sector especially in heating, cooling, and conditioning fields, and said that despite the limitations created by the U.S. sanctions, good things have happened in this industry and we are witnessing an increase in domestic production and development of products such as aluminum radiators, steel radiators, chillers, etc.

Referring to the industrial potentials and capacities in the mentioned fields, he noted that currently 633 industrial units are active in these areas and said: "Supporting the production of knowledge-based products, including the torches used in power plants, is one of the measures that have been taken in this field."

Over the past nineteen years, the IHE exhibition, as the largest HVAC&R event in West Asia, has always been welcomed by industry owners and exhibitors from all around the world.

The event is being held in full compliance with all health protocols and is only open to special groups like business owners, scholars, and experts.

