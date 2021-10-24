ISVAND Machine Mfg. Co. introduced exemplary entrepreneur in 2020

ISVAND Machine Manufacturing Company, which is producing high-quality industrial parts and equipment, was introduced as exemplary entrepreneur in the country in previous Iranian calendar year in 1399 (2020) in the field of generation of new employment opportunities.

Thanks to the salient achievements of the company in terms of creation of employment, Managing Director of ISVAND Machine Manufacturing Company Mr. Sajjad Isvand received a Plaque of Honor and Statue of exemplary entrepreneur in a ceremony held at IRIB Conferences Center two weeks ago.

It should be noted that ISVAND Machine Manufacturing Company has presently been nominated for winning the best brand of the country in 1399 (2020) and a ceremony will be held at IRIB Conference Center on Nov. 16 in this regard.

To learn more about the details, we reached out to the Managing Director of ISVAND Machine Manufacturing Company Mr. Sajjad Isvand which comes as follows.

In the beginning, he pointed to the generation of employment at his company and said, “We try to play a leading role in the field of creating employment for job-seeking people in order to prevent from unemployment of a laborer working at the company.”

As a very kind and compassionate entrepreneur and exemplary industrialist, he believes that paving suitable ways for laborers to work in a safe environment is put at top agenda of his company.

Satisfaction of laborers working at ISVAND Machine Manufacturing Company is solid evidence for the said claim.

Despite spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, disease in the country which shut down many other industrial and production units and consequently, made many workers to be unemployed, workshops and companies belonging to Mr. Sajjad Isvand continued their activities which is the result of successful management of this prestigious industrial and production unit.

However, spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, created many economic problems for laborers and workers in the country but companies and workshops affiliated with Isvand Machine Manufacturing Company continued their activities incessantly.

As an ardent and staunch supporter of Tehran-based Esteghlal Football Club (FC), Mr. Sajjad Isvand is known by most football players who play at Iran Professional League (IPL).

He went on to say that Isvand Machine Manufacturing Company has managed to overtake its rivals in the domestic market in recent years thanks to its able and competent management in a way that this prestigious industrial company was introduced as Iran’s top and exemplary entrepreneur last year in 1399 (2020) in the field of generation of employment opportunities.

With due observance to the said issue, this prestigious industrial company was appreciated in Iranian month of Mehr in the current year thanks to the salient activities carried out in the field of entrepreneurship, he emphasized.

Presently, ISVAND Machine Manufacturing Company has been nominated for receiving the top brand of the country due to constructive activities which it has conducted in the recent years, CEO of the company added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country which created many problems for producers and added, “Despite spread of coronavirus pandemic, this industrial and production company managed to continue its activity without any stoppage and paved suitable ways for laborers continue their activity at production lines of this company.”

In addition to producing industrial parts and equipment, the company is doing another activity, he said, adding, “Presently, we are launching the largest Iran’s Furniture Market in southwest part of Tehran province.”

If this giant project is put into operation, a high volume of employment will be generated in the country which will benefit for economy and production sector of the country, CEO of ISVAND Machine Manufacturing Company stressed.

In the end, Sajjad Isvand CEO of ISVAND Machine Manufacturing Company, which is producing industrial parts and equipment, pointed to the activity of Company’s Car Holding Group and added that this issue can also yield currency for the country.