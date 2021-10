TEHRAN – The car museum of Iran was inaugurated on Saturday, October 23. A collection of 61 unique classical and historical vehicles dating back to Qajar (1789-1925) and Pahlavi (1925-1979) dynasties are on show at the museum on the Tehran-Karaj old road. Some 1.2 trillion rials (around $28 million) has been invested to build the museum measuring 11,000 square meters in area.