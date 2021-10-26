Tehran, Berlin universities to enhance health, academic co-op

TEHRAN – Tehran University of Medical Sciences and the Charité University of Berlin inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to expand cooperation in the field of education and health.

The MOU was signed between Axel Radlach Pries, head of the Charité University, and Mahmoud Farazandeh, Iran’s Ambassador to Germany, on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Health Assembly.

The two officials discussed enhancing academic cooperation, exchange of professors and students, joint research projects, and joint training courses, IRNA reported.

The Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin is one of Europe's largest university hospitals, affiliated with Humboldt University and Free University Berlin.

Iranian universities make progress in world rankings

Most recently, the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Some 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, some 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

FB/MG