Reza Goodary, the first Iranian to fight for the WBC Muay Thai world title

TEHRAN - Reza Goodary, an Iranian fighter in the cross-weight division, will face his German opponent on March 26, 2022, at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the WBC Muay Thai world title. He is 32 years old and has been training and living in Thailand for more than 6 years.

Goodary entered the world of martial arts with a full contact karate background and has two world karate championship titles in his record. He turned to jiu jitsu to compete in the mixed martial arts and won several international titles. Goodary has also shown success in Muay Thai like other disciplines.

It has been announced that he will fight his Thai opponent for the WMC world title later this year, but this time he has embarked on a difficult path that is not easy to reach. He is the first Iranian to fight for this title.