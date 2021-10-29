Non-oil trade rises 43% in 7 months yr/yr

TEHRAN - The value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 43 percent during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22) as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi said that Iran has traded over 98 million tons of non-oil products worth $54.8 billion with other countries in the mentioned period, IRIB reported.

According to the IRICA head, the volume of trade in the mentioned period also grew by 16.5 percent in comparison to the figure for the previous fiscal year.

The official put the seven-month non-oil exports at 75.2 million tons valued at $27.1 billion, with a 47-percent rise in value and 15-percent growth in weight.

Mir-Ashrafi mentioned natural gas, methanol, polyethylene, semi-finished iron products, liquid propane, iron ingots, iron rods, urea, copper, and bitumen as the main exported products in the said time span.

He said major export destinations of the Iranian non-oil goods were China with about 16.9 million tons worth $7.7 billion, Iraq with 19.7 million tons worth $5.5 billion, Turkey with 11 million tons worth $7.4 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with 6.6 million tons worth $2.6 billion, and Afghanistan with 2.8 million tons worth $1.1 billion.

The official further announced that Iran has imported 23.5 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $27.7 billion in the first seven months of the present year, with a 38-percent growth in value and a 21-percent rise in weight year on year.

Mir-Ashrafi named basic goods, machinery, livestock feed inputs, and raw materials for production units as the main imported commodities.

The United Arab Emirates with 6.9 million tons of goods worth $8.6 billion was the top exporter to Iran in the said period, followed by China with 1.9 million tons of goods worth $6.1 billion, Turkey with 2.5 million tons worth $2.9 billion, and Germany with 512,000 tons worth $1 billion, the official stated.

According to the IRICA head, out of the total non-oil goods imported into the country in the first seven months of this year, 16.6 million tons worth $11 billion were basic goods.

