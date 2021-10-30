Sepahan, Esteghlal beat rivals: IPL

TEHRAN – Sepahan and Esteghlal football teams defeated their rivals in Iran Professional League (IPL) on Saturday.

Sepahan earned a late win over Havadar in Isfahan’s Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium.

Danial Esmaeilifar scored the winner in the 85th minute.

In Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, Esteghlal defeated Tractor 1-0 courtesy of Arsalan Motahari’s header in the 54th minute.

Esteghlal captain Vouria Ghafouri missed a penalty in the 70th minute.

Naft Majed Soleyman beat Padideh 1-0 in Mashhad. Emad Mirjavan scored the winner in Mashhad’s Emam Reza Stadium.

In Abadan, Fajr Sepasi defeated Sanat Naft 2-0. Mohammad Kazemi opened the scoring for the visiting team in the 20th minute and Erfan Masoumi extended the lead with nine minutes remaining.

On Monday, Aluminum will host Persepolis in Arak, Foolad face Mes in Ahvaz and Gol Gohar meet Nassaji in Sirjan.