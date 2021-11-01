Persepolis beaten by Aluminum: IPL

TEHRAN – Persepolis football team suffered a 1-0 loss against Aluminum on Matchday 3 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Monday.

Alireza Naghizadeh scored the winning goal in the 65th minute in Arak’s Emam Khomeini Stadium.

Titleholders Persepolis showed a lackluster performance in this match and Aluminum could have scored more goals.

It was Persepolis’ first loss in Iran league since last season, where the Reds lost to Aluminum 2-1 in Arak.

In Ahvaz, Foolad defeated Mes 2-1 and in Sirjan Gol Gohar were held to a 1-1 draw by Nassaji.