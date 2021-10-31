Peyman Fakhri named Iran's chef de mission for 2022 Asian Games

TEHRAN – Peyman Fakhri was appointed Iran’s chef de mission for the 2022 Asian Games.

The former fencer had been already appointed as chef de mission for the 2020 Asian Beach Games but the Games were rescheduled for 2023 as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The 2022 Asian Games, also known as XIX Asiad, will be a multi-sport event celebrated in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China from Sept. 10 to 25, 2022.

In the previous edition held in Jakarta, Indonesia, Iran finished in sixth place, winning 20 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze medals.