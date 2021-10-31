“The Power of Six” bestowed upon Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN – A Persian translation of Pittacus Lore’s young adult science fiction novel “The Power of Six” has come to the Iranian bookstores.

The second book in the young adult science fiction series “The Lorien Legacies” has been translated by Payman Esmaeilian.

Ofoq is the publisher of the book, which is the sequel to “I Am Number Four”, and was released August 23, 2011 by HarperCollins Publishers.

The book is told by various members of the Garde: Number Four/John, who is on the run with Sam, Six, and Bernie Kosar; and Number Seven/Marina, who is hiding at a convent in Spain.

Marina is Number Seven and her Cepan has chosen to stay in Santa Teresa, where they have lived in the town orphanage for over 7 years. Adelina, Marina’s Cepan, has stopped believing that it is possible for them to defeat the Mogadorians and so refuses to help Marina learn about her developing “Legacies,” advising her instead to concentrate on “not dying.”

Reception for “The Power of Six” has been mixed to positive, with the School Library Journal writing that although the book has “a lack of character development, pedestrian dialogue, and uneven continuity… the nonstop action and violence-packed fight sequences will keep fans of the first novel happy.”

Earlier this summer, Ofoq released a Persian rendition of “I Am Number Four” from the Lorien Legacies series. The book was also translated by Peyman Esmaeilian.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Pittacus Lore’s book “The Power of Six”.

MMS/YAW

