TV repairs

Today is the day you did your best to get your work done sooner, buying seeds, chips, and puffs on the way home. Get home quickly, sit down in front of the TV before dinner to enjoy the sweet win of Real Madrid or Barcelona. what happened?! Why is the TV broken? Why is it not clear? Why does the past not work well? I know you are angry, But the work is over and it is better to troubleshoot and repair the TV today so that you do not miss the return match.

TV repair can solve the problems of this device and increase its life; If the troubleshooting and repair steps are done correctly. This means that the repairman can correctly identify problems such as not turning on, turning off, not having an image, skipping an image, interrupting audio or video, not having a signal, and… exactly which part is causing the failure. The damaged part or parts are then repaired. Sometimes it is necessary to replace the TV components, in which case, the new piece must be original in order to be fully assured of its correct and perfect operation. Here in Paratek. are some tips on how to repair your TV.

What is the most common cause of failure of LG or Samsung TV ?!

We know very well which TV breakers are most likely to be damaged by our experienced repairmen. Most likely, the problem that happened to your TV will be among the same problems. Most people may think that not turning on the TV is one of the problems that they cannot solve this problem on their own TV, and it definitely requires expert advice to repair the TV. But it is better to read the following points in this article first, and then leave the work to a specialist if the problem is not solved.

These problems with the TV not turning on are usually caused by a problem with the power supply of the device, but sometimes a problem with the TV hardware may have caused this problem. In short, if there is a problem with the power supply or hardware of the TV, the problem can appear as follows:

- The TV does not turn on

- The image appears on the TV for a moment and turns off.

- Flashing power lights on TVs

- The TV turns on and off

- The TV turns off after a few hours

- Cause of sudden shutdown of TVs

- The TV turns on automatically

There are customers who call us to repair the TV and solve the problem of the TV not turning on. This happens when the TV does not turn on at all. In this case, be sure to first check that the socket or power protector is not a problem, and then connect the device to direct power to find out if there is a problem with the power supply or the TV? Note that in some older modes there is a power button (on and off button) on the back or under the device that you need to turn it on, so be sure to check the power button on the device. If you see that it only shows the LG or Samsung logo and the image no longer appears, you must leave the work to a specialist to have the device checked. If the power does not enter the device at all, disconnect devices such as the power protector from the TV and check if it is safe or not. Maybe the problem is with the electrical protector at all.

Customers call us to repair the TV and solve the problem of turning it on and off. This happens when the TV turns on, displays the logo, and then turns off quickly. This term is called reboot.

The truth is that somewhere in the heart of your TV, there is a piece called (Mainboard). If your TV is constantly rebooting, most likely everything is under this mine and it needs to be repaired. Many board repairs can now be performed using a series of advanced tools such as the REBALL or RESOLD device.

Sometimes the TV may turn on automatically when the power is turned off and on, this is perfectly normal because the device has a function called auto turn on, and this is on by default. This problem can also be due to the timer Wake up the device as well, which should be checked.

Of course, there is not always a need to replace this part. Sometimes a TV can be repaired with just software changes. Of course, the reboot of the TV can have other reasons and is not limited to the mainboard. For example, a panel piece can also cause this problem. We suggest that you try the steps that will be said first, otherwise if you cannot solve the problem yourself, you can get help from our experts to solve the problem of TV repair.