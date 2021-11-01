Iran to launch new school in Baghdad

TEHRAN – An Iranian school will soon be established in Baghdad, the capital city of Iraq, Mitra Teymouri, head of the center for international affairs and overseas schools at the Ministry of Education, has said.

The development of schools where Iranians live is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Education, and we need the support and cooperation of other agencies in this regard, she said.

Fortunately, the Embassy of Iran in Baghdad has announced its full readiness to set up an Iranian school in Baghdad, and the establishment process is underway quickly, she announced.

There are currently 81 Iranian schools in 37 countries. Of these schools, 65 are public schools, 12 are private and 4 are international schools, and so far, 11,118 students have enrolled in these educational spaces.

All educational centers in Iran were closed in late February due to the coronavirus pandemic, but in order for students to keep in touch with their studies, the Ministry of Education launched a homegrown mobile application on April 9, called SHAD, providing students with distance learning programs.

Also, a similar virtual school called “Iranian Virtual School” has been set up abroad.

Schools abroad are run on a government budget, and students attend these schools free of charge.

Overseas schools are required to operate within the framework of the host country. Therefore, in areas where schools are not allowed to reopen, education continues virtually.

