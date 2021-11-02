Tehran hosting MINEX 2021 exhibition

TEHRAN- The 10th International Investment Opportunities in Iran’s Mines and Mining Industries Exhibition and Conference (MINEX 2021) kicked off on Tuesday in Tehran.

As IRNA reported, the opening ceremony of the mentioned exhibition was attended by senior officials from the country’s industry and mining sectors, including the deputy Industry, Mining and Trade Minister, and the head of Geological Survey of Iran (GSI).

Some 215 domestic companies along with 35 foreign companies from 22 countries, including Italy, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, China, Russia, and Turkey, are participating in this three-day exhibition.

This event is an opportunity for experts and investors to introduce their potentials and capabilities and to provide the necessary investment opportunities in these areas.

Presenting the achievements of producers as well as the discovery of new export markets are also among the objectives of the exhibition.

The exhibition covers three areas of discovery, mining, and processing in which exhibitors from a variety of areas such as mining equipment and machinery, mining industries, various investor companies, financial institutions, credit, and consulting engineers are participating.

The exhibition is being held under special circumstances and in full compliance with health protocols due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

EF/MA