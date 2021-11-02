Handicrafts sector creates 650 jobs in Kermanshah

TEHRAN – The handicrafts sector has generated some 650 job opportunities in the western province of Kermanshah during the current Iranian year (started March 21), the deputy provincial tourism chief has announced.

These jobs have been created through the issuance of workshop permits as well as individual licenses for the local crafters, Hossein Veisi said on Tuesday.

Employment creation has always been on the agenda for the province’s cultural heritage department, the official added.

Kalash (lightweight traditional footwear also called Giveh), textile, door locks, musical instruments, woodwork, leatherwork, figurines, and rugs are among the highlights of native handicrafts in Kermanshah.

In late 2017, Marivan, a historical city in Kermanshah, officially celebrated being named a world crafts city for Kalash.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Ceramics, pottery vessels, handwoven cloths as well as personal ornamentations with precious and semi-precious gemstones are traditionally exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Germany, the U.S., the UK, and other countries.

ABU/AFM