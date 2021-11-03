Saffron festival to be held in southern Iran

TEHRAN – A saffron festival is planned to be held on November 12, in Zarand county of Kerman province, a local tourism official has announced.

There are plans to conduct the festival simultaneously in three villages of the county, which have the best and most extensive saffron cultivation in the southern province, Mohammad Eslami said on Tuesday.

Some 30,000 tourists are expected to attend and visit the festival that will display handicrafts and natural products, as well as local food and souvenirs, the official added.

Iranian saffron is known as the “red gold”. Saffron is a magical ingredient in Persian culture, from aromatic foods and colorful desserts to physical and spiritual medicine. Every year, the saffron harvest season begins in early November. While most other vegetation is gone, the bright purple flowers cover the fields and create an outstanding landscape in dry regions in Iran.

Major saffron producers of Iran are located on the east side of the country. If you would like to see the biggest market, head to Mashhad, which is also known for its religious importance.

Big and sprawling Kerman province is something of a cultural melting pot, blending various regional cultures over time. It is also home to rich tourist spots and historical sites including bazaars, mosques, caravanserais, and ruins of ancient urban areas.

Kerman province is bounded by the provinces of Fars on the west, Yazd on the north, South Khorasan on the northeast, Sistan-Baluchestan on the east, and Hormozgan on the south. It includes the southern part of the central Iranian desert, the Dasht-e Lut.

ABU/AFM