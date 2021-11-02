“A Hero”, “Hit the Road” to premiere in Southeastern Asia at Singapore festival 

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “A Hero” and “Hit the Road” will have their Southeast Asian premiere at the 32nd Singapore International Film Festival.

“Hit the Road” will be screened in the official competition of the festival, which will take place from November 25 to December 5.

Directed by Panah Panahi, the film begins in the middle of nowhere, where an Iranian family makes a pit stop to bury the kid’s phone to avoid surveillance. Through several pit stops and encounters, we explore this family’s riotous dynamic and learn where their destination is.

“A Hero”, Iran’s submission to the 2022 Academy Awards directed by Asghar Farhadi, will be screened in Foreground, a new section that presents some of the cinematic highlights of the year.

Fourteen new works from established auteurs honored at international festivals or critically acclaimed will be reviewed in this category.

“A Hero” follows Rahim, a divorced father serving jail time due to his failure to pay a debt. He takes a two-day leave with great delight. Not only will he get to meet his family and lover, but he also has high hopes of leaving prison thanks to a bag of gold coins that his girlfriend has found. When the coins prove insufficient to negotiate a payment term with his creditor, Rahim decides to find the owner to return them. Little does he expect the ensuing fanfare that earns him widespread respect and a job offer.

But Rahim’s optimistic outlook quickly dissipates amid rumors and suspicions of the veracity of his story. Mired in his seemingly harmless half-truths, Rahim has to navigate a moral maze that appears to have no escape.

This year’s festival will open with screening “Dreaming”, a short directed by Nelson Yeo from Singapore, and “Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash”, a co-production from Indonesia, Singapore and Germany.

Photo: Amir Jadidi acts in a scene from “A Hero” directed by Asghar Farhadi.

