Iran will return to Vienna on November 29

According to Iran's deputy foreign minister Ali Baqeri Kani, Iran will return to the JCPOA revival negotiations in Vienna on November 29.

In a phone call with @enriquemora_ , we agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful & inhumane sanctions on 29 November in Vienna. — علی باقری‌کنی (@Bagheri_Kani) November 3, 2021

Baqeri tweeted on late Wednesday, "In a phone call with @enriquemora_, we agreed to start the negotiations aiming at removal of unlawful & inhumane sanctions on 29 November in Vienna."