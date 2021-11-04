Two talented Iranian youths win silver medal in 2021 Turkish TEKNOFEST Festival

Two talented Iranian youth named “Seyed Salman Seyedein” along with Ms. Zeinab Abedini of Turkish ‘Medwave’ Company won silver medal in 6th edition of TEKNOFEST Inventors Festival held in Turkey’s Istanbul city in Sept. 2021.

These two talented youth, who had won silver medal last year due to their knowledge-based and innovative plan in 2020 TEKNOFEST Festival, managed to win the medal in the current year in 2021 with presentation of plan entitled “Wound Healing Device for Patients with Diabetes”.

It should be noted that these two talented youths had won the silver medal in American Investors Festival in “Silicon Valley” in 2019 and are member of Turkish Investors’ Network.

Since many people in all human societies suffer from various types of diabetic diseases and immune system of these people is unable to control infections caused by wounds, the use of this device can be a great help in repairing the damaged tissue. In addition, the invested device can boost and increase blood supply to the wound.

It is worth mentioning that the invested device has reached semi-mass production and is on the verge of exporting to the developed and industrialized countries.

Other members of the project team were Hannaneh Azimizonuzi, Arman Ghayourvahdat & Maryam Baradaran Nia.