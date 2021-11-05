Cellphone imports up 20% in 7 months yr/yr

TEHRAN – Iran's import of mobile phones increased 20 percent in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-October 22), as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, IRNA reported.

According to the Association of Cellphone, Tablet and Accessories Importers, 10.57 million cellphones were imported into the country in the mentioned period, while in the previous year’s same time span 8.04 million devices had been imported.

As reported, the coronavirus pandemic and home officing have pushed education and businesses towards online activities, while travel restrictions and changes in people's lifestyles have also led to an increase in the consumption of mobile phones in the country.

Iranian mobile phone traders imported 15.8 million smartphones over the previous Iranian calendar year, according to the Iranian Association of Cellphones, Tablet, and Accessories Importers.

Back in January, the spokesman of the Iranian Association of Cellphone, Tablet, and Accessories Importers had announced that the price of cellphones had dropped 12-20 percent in domestic markets.

With the implementation of Iran’s National Mobile Registry Plan back in October 2017, people must register all new mobile phones to be eligible for use in the country. This law is to fight smuggling phones to Iran. As a result, all people who want to use their phones for more than one month in the Islamic Republic will need to register their phones as a way to pay the customs fees.

In April, Iran's Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Sattar Hashemi announced the launch of a five-year plan for the domestic production of 14 million cellphones and tablets.

According to Hashemi, the mentioned program is going to create job opportunities for over 43,000 people and save the country over $1 billion during the said five years.

