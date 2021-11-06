Foroughi, Bhaker win air pistol mixed team gold in President's Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s reigning Olympic champion Javad Foroughi and Indian Manu Bhaker won a gold medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) President's Cup Rifle and Pistol in Wroclaw, Poland.

The pair defeated French-Russian duo of Mathilde Lamolle and Artem Chernousov 16-8 in the gold medal match on Friday.

Foroughi and Bhaker were placed third in qualification with a combined score of 582/600 to qualify for the first semi-final where they topped the field of four pairs to make it to the final. Lamolle and Artem came through by winning the second semi-final.

The inaugural ISSF President's Cup is a rechristened version of the ISSF World Cup Finals, where the year's top 12 athletes according to World Ranking are invited to determine the best individual athletes of the year in the respective Olympic events. Individual winners will be awarded The Golden Target along with prize money. Cash awards will also be awarded to all athletes in the individual competitions.