Over 330,000 tons of basic goods imported via northern ports since late March

TEHRAN- Over 330,000 tons of basic goods (wheat and edible oils) have been imported to Iran via the northern ports of the country since the beginning of current Iranian calendar year (March 21), according to a provincial official.

Abbas-Ali Vafaei-Nejad, the director-general of Cereals and Commercial Services Department of the northern Mazandaran province, announced that over 242,000 tons of wheat and 90,000 tons of edible oils have been imported via Amir-Abad and Noshahr ports during the mentioned period.

He said that more than 217,000 tons of wheat and 75,000 tons of edible oils have been imported through Amir-Abad port, while 25,000 tons of wheat and 15,000 tons of edible oils have been imported via Noshahr port since the year start.

The consignments are loaded as soon as they are unloaded and sent to the storage centers of the province, the official noted.

Back in September, Mehrdad Jamal Orounaqi, the deputy head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) for technical affairs, had said that the clearance of basic commodities from the customs has been expedited.

MA/MA