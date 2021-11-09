Sanctions spoil right to healthy environment, official says

TEHRAN – The third generation of human rights emphasizes the right to development for all human societies and a healthy environment for all human beings, and sanctions by the powers spoil this right, Mohammad Mojabi, chairman of the environment committee at the Expediency Council, has said.

“Sanctions are considered a form of hostility that is a way of fighting in today's world. War has a direct impact on the environment. Whether the classic wars of the past or the present, ranging from economic wars or bio-terrorism to other hostile methods that violate human rights in their own way. In my opinion, it is selfish that some governments deprive the countries of their rights by imposing sanctions on the people,” he explained.

He made the remarks at the 12th international seminar on "Relevance of Environment and Climate Change Issues for Peace Negotiations” which was held in Tehran on Tuesday on the occasion of the International Day to Prevent Exploitation of Environment in War and Armed Conflict.

“One of the factors affecting climate change is the technologies used in different countries, especially developing ones. This leads to an increase in greenhouse gases and ultimately global warming. Although this effect can be seen in more or less different political borders, in the end, it brings the whole earth and the people of the world closer to the edge of an abyss,” he added.

However, according to the "Climate Change Convention" and its protocols, developed countries are responsible for transferring greenhouse gas emission technology to developing countries, he said, explaining: “This responsibility has not omitted the heavy effects of their unsustainable development on the increase in greenhouse gases of the past decades. The important point is that using this hostile method not only does cause problems for humanity, but also with the increase of temperature in a short time, we will see the extinction of different species, which will lead to the outbreak of invasive species.”

“In my opinion, in today's world, where conventional-classic wars are replaced with cyber-technological ones, the way of dealing with the effects of war on the environment has also changed. I believe that the hostile action of sanctions against nations will be a declaration of war and will have an impact on the environment, especially and especially climate change.

This issue is against common sense and social knowledge and contradicts the Declaration of Human Rights, especially its third generation. Let us encourage all governments and powers to adhere to reason and respect for human rights and nature. This is the best solution for the current conditions in the world.

Finally, I suggest a global campaign to abolish economic sanctions against the environment, which is a new tool in new wars,” he concluded.

MG