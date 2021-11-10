Liquidity rises over 40.5%

TEHRAN - Iran’s liquidity reached 40.67 quadrillion rials (about $968.33 billion) at the end of the current Iranian calendar year’s sixth month (September 22), to register a 40.5-percent growth from the figure for the past year’s sixth month (started on August 22, 2020).

According to the data released by the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the country’s liquidity in the mentioned date has grown by 17 percent compared to the last month of the previous year (ended on March 20).

Earlier in September, former CBI Governor Akbar Komeijani said Banks need to take the liquidity management and growth control of their balance sheets seriously; since it affects macroeconomic variables such as liquidity and inflation in the long run.

He called for serious measures to be taken by the banking system to manage liquidity and control overdrafts, noting that if the banking system does not have the necessary control over its overdrafts, the CBI will have to take precautionary and regulatory measures.

Komeijani stated that so far, the government has offered Islamic financial bonds in 17 stages, and specified: “during these offerings, a total of 322 trillion rials (about $7.666 billion) worth of such bonds have been sold by the Central Bank brokerage.”

