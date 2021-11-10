Zolfaghar drill ends with great achievements
November 10, 2021 - 11:53
TEHRAN — The Army’s military exercise, codenamed Zulfaghar 1400, ended on Monday, November 9, with a parade of surface and submarine vessels. Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander-in-Chief of the Army, assessed the quantitative and qualitative improvement in use of drones, the successful evaluation of the systems and the coordination and synergy between the different Army units as the most prominent achievements of the exercise.
