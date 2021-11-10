Admiral says Iran achieved expected goals in Zulfiqar 1400 exercise

TEHRAN — Holding drills during in times of peace has a “deterrent” and “great strategic effect”, the deputy Army chief for coordination said on Wednesday.

Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said the recent military exercise, codenamed Zulfiqar-1400, achieved intended objectives.

The massive military exercise, held on November 7-9, involved naval, air force, air defense, and ground force units. It stretched from the eastern sector of the strategic Strait of Hormuz to the northern tip of the Indian Ocean and parts of the Red Sea. It started from Makran coasts in southeast Iran

"We have achieved the planned goals of the Zulfiqar amphibious exercises," Sayyari explained. "By holding this exercise, we gained more confidence in the preparations against any aggression and threat."

The top general described the exercise as a tactical and operational plan that enhances combat skills and capability of the armed forces.

"One of the goals of the military forces and the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to maintain readiness in time of peace and the ability to respond decisively to the mistakes of the enemies in time of war,” Admiral Sayyari said, adding, “Improving deterrence against future threats, self-confidence in monitoring and dealing with threats and foresight of operational, intelligence and training areas and increasing confidence in large-scale operations in land, air and sea by relying on indigenous technologies and achievements and internal capabilities are among the goals to hold military drills."

He pointed to the improvement of the Army's capability in the Zulfiqar- 1400 exercise, stating that the geographical extent of the exercise shows the intelligence dominance and the capability of the Iranian armed forces.

Admiral Sayyari added Iran’s naval exercises “are beyond territorial waters” and include international waters.

“In this area, many countries are watching and see the power of the country's naval, military and operational power. Holding exercises in peace time has a deterrent and strategic effect."

He said in such exercises friendly forces and forces from the hypothetical enemy (orange) are formed and divided and at the same time the exercise control command tests the capabilities, use of tools, tactics and war creativity of the two opposing forces.

The deputy army chief said war games bring innovation.

He added, "One of the goals of the exercises is to transfer experiences to the younger ones. A wide range of young people are trained in the exercises. Transferring knowledge and experience to the young generation in the real environment of operations and matching the manpower required to take responsibility in different categories is one of the important goals of the Zulfiqar-1400 exercise."

The top general said: "In naval exercises and international waters, submarine units and undersurface weapons, including torpedoes, were predicted and used against targets. They also practiced launching surface-to-air missiles against intruding drones in the area of operation and firing missiles and artillery at targets day and night."

He stressed that the use of suicide drones and accurate attacks on targets in the training area, expansion and operation of electronic warfare systems along the southeast coast was based on the country's indigenous capabilities in accordance with the pre-planned program.

