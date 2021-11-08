Iranian submarines blow up mock targets with torpedoes

TEHRAN – On Monday, the Iranian Navy’s submarines blew up various naval targets with domestically produced torpedoes in the military exercise in the Sea of Oman.

Hitting the mock hostile watercraft took place on the second day of the annual drills, codenamed Zolfaqar-1400.

The submarines, called “Tareq” and “Qadir”, launched a domestically-manufactured torpedo named “Valfajr” to hit the naval targets.

The spokesman for the drill, Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, said the Tareq submarine also laid DM-1 mines during the exercise, Tasnim reported.

In another operation, the offshore naval units could jam the radars of the hypothetical enemy stationed on the coast by flying “Omid”, an anti-radiation drone used for electronic warfare, the news agency said.