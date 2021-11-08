Top general: Iran will deal with any threat from any origin, land

TEHRAN - The Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters has said that threats planned by any power, at any level and from any origin or land will be dealt with by the Iranian armed forces, including the Army and the IRGC.

“Our Armed Forces, including the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), will crush any threat posed by any arrogant and aggressive power, at any level, and originated from any territory,” Major General Gholam-Ali Rashid said on Sunday, according to Press TV.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Zulfiqar-1400 exercise conducted by different Army units, Rashid said the Iranian armed forces maintain their readiness “strategically, operationally and tactically” for preserving the security, stability, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran.

In the exercise being carried out in south of Sistan-Baluchestan province Hormozgan province and Makran coasts and the northern tip of the Indian Ocean to the mouth of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the full readiness of the Army is evident, the commander stated.

“Today, in this massive exercise, which is being held in the south of Sistan-Baluchestan province, Hormozgan province, the shores of Makran, and the northern Indian Ocean, we witness a great deal of readiness on the part of the Army’s land, air, naval and air defense forces, which is a source of pride,” Rashid explained.

Noting that the greatest lesson of the 8 years of the sacred defense entails having military power to respond to threats, General Rashid said the armed forces are “pillars of country's defense power based on the national, historical and strategic heritage of 8 years of the sacred defense to prevent miscalculations by (possible) invaders."

The sacred defense refers to Iran’s resistance against the invading Saddam army during the 1980s.

"We have learned the components of power and how to use it from the experiences of 8 years of the sacred defense and we hope that the enemies will avoid testing the power of our Army and Guards," the top general emphasized.

In announcing the holding of the drill on Saturday, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, the chief commander of the maneuvers, said the war game carries a serious warning to the enemies and ill-wishers.

“And for the friendly and Muslim countries and our dear people, it carries hope regarding the resistance of the country’s Army and other Armed Forces… to establish and strengthen security in the region without the presence of extra-regional forces,” Sayyari told reporters.

He added that holding such a large-scale exercise will definitely “make our friends happy.”

On the other hand, the admiral said, boosting defense capabilities will deter the enemy from daring to encroach on national interests and territorial integrity.

“We should not allow any country to make the promotion of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defense capabilities look like a threat to others with the aim of sowing discord and Iranophobia,” Sayyari insisted.