Salt dome invites you to hike over 'Mars' planet!

TEHRAN - Jashak salt dome is an intact landscape that is highly associated with, magic, wonder, and mesmerizing colors.

Situated in southwest Iran, it is known as the "largest" salt dome in West Asia yet one of the top underrated destinations in the country. Moreover, the is sometimes referred to as a complete paradise for photographers and nature lovers.

This treasure of nature is so unique that it looks like someone has brought this salt dome from Mars and put it on Earth! (PHOTO: Mehr/ Mohammad Gholamhosseini)

AFM