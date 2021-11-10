Shahrdari Sirjan beat Gokulam at 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship

TEHRAN - Iran’s Shahrdari Sirjan defeated Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 in their second match in the 2021 AFC Women’s Club Championship in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

After a goalless first half, Iran’s Shahrdari Sirjan broke the deadlock just after the hour mark through Afsaneh Chatrenoor’s superb free-kick to seal the three points, with the goal coming minutes after Gokulam Kerala goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan had been sent off.

The Iranian team had started the campaign with a 2-1 win over Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan on Sunday.

Shahrdari will play Amman of Jordan on Saturday.

The AFC Women's Club Championship, also known as the FIFA–AFC Pilot Women's Club Championship, is an international women's football competition. It involves the top clubs from the countries affiliated with the AFC.