Shahrdari Sirjan start 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship on high

TEHRAN - Iran’s Shahrdari Sirjan defeated Bunyodkor of Uzbekistan 2-1 at the 2021 AFC Women's Club Championship on Sunday.

Roghayeh Jalalnasab abd Zahra Alizadeh were on target for Shahrdari Sirjan.

Shahrdari are scheduled to meet Indian Gokulam Kerala on Wednesday and play Amman SC of Jordan on Saturday, respectively.

The AFC Women's Club Championship, also known as the FIFA–AFC Pilot Women's Club Championship, is an international women's football competition. It involves the top clubs from the countries affiliated with the AFC.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) uses the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) at the AFC Women's Club Championship 2021 - Pilot Tournament (West).

The concept of an Asian women's club competition was recommended in 2018. This was held as a round-robin tournament in November 2019, with only four teams taking part: the respective domestic league champions of Australia, China, Japan and South Korea.