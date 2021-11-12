Berlin museum holds review of Iranian cinema 

TEHRAN – Pergamon Museum in Berlin is hosting a review of Iranian cinema in a program that opened on Friday.

The program entitled “Iran through Different Lenses” features a lineup of short, feature, documentary, experimental and animated films at the James-Simon-Gallery of the museum for three days.

Film experts Golineh Atai, Ghasideh Golmakani, Katayun Amirpur, Ayat Najafi, Sarah Maske, Afsaneh Chehregosha and Maryam Tafakkory have been invited to attend discussions scheduled for after each screening.

“Iran through Different Lenses” is being organized in collaboration with Visions of Iran, Cologne Iranian Film Festival and the Heinrich Boll Foundation Berlin.

It is part of the exhibition “Iran. Art and Culture from Five Millennia” underway at the James Simon Gallery and will run until March 20, 2022. It is also supported by the Friends of the Museum of Islamic Art in the Pergamon Museum E.V.

“Karoon”, a documentary by Mohammad Ehsani about the environment and water, is a highlight of the program.

Ehsani has long documented the threats to Iran’s limited water resources. His latest film portrays the rich cultural landscape that Iran’s once water-rich Karoon River passes through on its way. And he shows the devastating effects of improper water management on fish stocks, on unique biotopes and on the locally resident ethnic groups.

Tehran-based Afghan director Navid Mahmudi’s acclaimed drama “Drowning in Holy Water” on Afghan migrants in Iran has also been selected to be reviewed.

The film is about Rona and Hamed, two young Afghans who are in love with each other. Searching for a better life, they have decided to immigrate to Europe but they have to make a big decision to make it happen, a decision that relates to their religion and beliefs.

The documentary film “The Iranian Pet Club” by Hadi Afarideh and the drama “At the End of Evin” by Mohammad Torabbeigi and Mehdi Torabbeigi are also among the films picked for the program.

In addition, the program also features 16 short films by Iranian women filmmakers, including “The American Bull” by Fatemeh Tusi, “Origami” by Marjan Hashemi, “It Was My City” by Tina Pakravan and “Violet” by Ghasideh Golmakani.

Photo: A scene from the documentary “Karoon” by Mohammad Ehsani.

MMS/YAW