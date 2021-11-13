Iran, Belarus ink MOU on agricultural co-op

TEHRAN – Iran and Belarus have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for expanding cooperation in the agricultural sector, Mehr News Agency reported on Saturday.

Based on the MOU which was signed on the sidelines of the Iranian Deputy Agriculture Minister Abbas Askarzadeh’s three-day visit to Minsk, trade and commercial relations between the two countries in the fields of agricultural products, horticulture, fisheries, and aquaculture will be expanded.

The agricultural delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran headed by Askarzadeh traveled to Minsk, the capital of Belarus, to hold the second working group of the Iran-Belarus Agricultural Cooperation.

On the last day of his visit to the European country, Askarzadeh met with Belarusian Agriculture and Food Minister Ivan Krupko and discussed ways to further expand cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture.

During the meeting, Askarzadeh officially invited Krupko to visit Iran later this year.

The Belarusian minister also referred to the warm and friendly relations between the two countries and the great potentials of Belarus and Iran for cooperation in the field of agriculture and animal husbandry and called for the implementation of the agreements between the two countries and the removal of existing obstacles to the further expansion of mutual cooperation.

Enumerating Belarus' capabilities in the agricultural sector as well as dairy and food industries, Krupko said: "The Belarusian government is ready to meet some of the agricultural needs of the Iranian market, as well as the implementation of joint projects in the field of agriculture."

Pointing to the results of the second joint Iranian-Belarusian agricultural working group, Askarzadeh said: "During a visit to the Belarusian Food Industry Exhibition and a number of dairy factories, agricultural machinery units, and livestock farms, I came to the conclusion that there are unique capacities for developing cooperation and implementing joint projects."

“Belarus can supply part of Iranian market needs for grains, oilseeds, chicken, eggs, and dairy products and in return, Iran can meet Belarus' needs for a variety of fish and seafood, fruits, vegetables, and nuts,” he said.

According to IRNA, In January-September 2021 the exchange of food and agricultural products between Iran and Belarus totaled $8 million, 114.5 percent more than the figure for the previous year’s same period.

EF/MA