Iran, Kyrgyzstan discuss expansion of trade, transport ties

TEHRAN – A high-ranking Kyrgyz delegation headed by the country’s Economy and Commerce Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev arrived in Tehran on Saturday to hold talks with Iranian officials and discuss expanding trade and transport ties.

During his visit to Tehran, Amangeldiev met with Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi and Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi.

During the meeting with Khandouzi, the Kyrgyz minister underlined the need to develop economic and trade relations between the two countries and stressed the unique capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the field of freight transport, especially from Bandar Abbas to the Caspian Sea coastal nations, saying that Central Asian countries are eager to strengthen the North-South corridor.

Amangeldiev also pointed to Kyrgyzstan and Iran's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and underlined the union's capacity to develop trade relations between the two countries.

Khandouzi for his part referred to the determination of the Iranian government for developing relations with neighboring countries as well as the countries in the region and emphasized the need to create the necessary facilities to promote and improve the activities of businessmen and traders of the two countries.

Facilitation of Iran’s rail access to China through Kyrgyzstan

The Kyrgyz delegation also met with Iran’s Transport Minister Rostam Qasemi during which the two sides mainly discussed the development of the North-South corridor and the capacities for the expansion of transport cooperation between the two countries.

In this meeting, Qasemi said Iran-Kyrgyzstan railway cooperation is a very important issue that can make it easier for Iran to access China.

Referring to the importance of joint cooperation between the two countries, Qasemi said that various issues, including the transit of goods, trade, joint ventures, the establishment of a mutual fund between the two countries and mutual investment in Iran and Kyrgyzstan had also been discussed at the meeting.

“There is currently direct rail access from Bandar Abbas [in southern Iran] to Kyrgyzstan; This capacity was one of the important issues that we discussed and the Kyrgyz minister decided to go to Bandar Abbas this afternoon and visit the port of Shahid Rajaei,” Qasemi told the press following his meeting with the Kyrgyz minister.

EF/MA

Photo: Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi (R) and Kyrgyzstan’s Economy and Commerce Minister Daniyar Amangeldiev