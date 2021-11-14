There is no clear solution for Lebanon crisis: academic

TEHRAN - A professor at the Lebanese International University says that there is no obvious solution for Lebanon’s woes unless the political and economic groups abandon their “exclusive privileges”.

Lebanon is enduring serious economic hardship created by a financial meltdown. The World Bank has called it one of the worst financial crises in centuries. It really feels like the country is melting down.

Weekly grocery bills can equal months of a typical family’s income. Banks are refusing to let people withdraw money. Basic medicines are often unavailable, and gas-station lines can last hours. Every day, many homes lack electricity.

Meanwhile the Lebanese politicians seem to be indifferent to what is going on.

“These groups are keen to continue looting the state and from exploiting public budgets, up to selling state assets, because of greed and in order to appeasement of some foreign powers that are trying to keep Lebanon at the same level of economic and social crisis to invest in the ballot boxes,” Aboud remarks.

“These powers like to maintain Lebanon as a backward country engulfed by corruption, under the rule of corrupt politicians who are protected from Western powers.”

Following is the text of the interview:

“The collapse of the (Lebanese) government will ruin the elections by which the Americans have planned to change the current parliamentary majority.”

What are the reasons for the Saudi move to expel the ambassador of Lebanon?

The direct reason was the remark of Lebanese Minister of Information, George Kordahi, before he took over the ministry.

His remark was about the absurd war on Yemen. As for the indirect causes, they are numerous, including Saudi Arabia's dissatisfaction with the performance of the Lebanese authorities and the Lebanese governments in dealing with the resistance axis. Riyadh expects the Lebanese government to encounter the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon.

Why does Saudi Arabia seek to aggravate the situation in Lebanon, which suffers from various economic crises?

Saudi Arabia is trying to exploit the economic crisis in Lebanon by putting pressure on the political class to control it and push them to serve its interests.

The Saudi authorities expect the Lebanese political figures to confront its opponents in Lebanon and the region.

Indeed, many politicians and economic figures in Lebanon are ready to be hired and sell their stances, while the Saudis know the price of this group of politicians.

Do you think that the Lebanese government will collapse under the pressure of Persian Gulf Arab states?

The formation of the government in Lebanon was an American and Western demand for the sole purpose of holding the parliamentary elections next spring, and they still are following this goal. Therefore, the collapse of the government will ruin the elections by which the Americans have planned to change the current parliamentary majority.

What are the available solutions to save Lebanon from repeated crises?

There are no clear solutions for Lebanon, because the political system per se is the generator of crises, and because the political, economic and financial groups supported by religious authorities, are reluctant to give up their exclusive privileges. These groups are keen to continue looting the state and from exploiting public budgets, up to selling state assets, because of greed and in order to appease some foreign powers that are trying to keep Lebanon at the same level of economic and social crisis to invest in the ballot boxes.

These powers like to maintain Lebanon as a backward country engulfed by corruption, under the rule of corrupt politicians who are protected from Western powers.

Don’t you expect a breakout of civil war given the current situation and recent events, from targeting civilians to the economic blockade?

Civil war is excluded because of two reasons; the first is that the side that is able to start a civil war and win it is not willing to do so, and the second is that the one who wants this war is not able to ignite it.