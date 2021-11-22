Iran president felicitates Lebanon on independence anniversary

TEHRAN - In a message to his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun, Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi congratulated him and the people of Lebanon on the anniversary of the country's independence.

“I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of your country on the anniversary of independence of the Republic of Lebanon,” the Iranian president said in the message.

He added, “I hope that with His Excellency's measures, the efforts of the Lebanese officials and the efforts of the Lebanese people, we will see a stable, secure and growing country, and that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to make bilateral efforts to expand bilateral relations in line with mutual interests. I wish Your Excellency health and success, and the dear people of the Republic of Lebanon prosperity and felicity.”



