Movies by Iranians to compete in Berlin Interfilm festival

TEHRAN – Iranian movies “Donkey”, “Crab” and “Daily Massacre in Tehran” will be competing in the 37th edition of the Berlin International Short Film Festival – Interfilm, which will open on Wednesday.

“Donkey” directed by Nader Farahwaschy is a co-production between Iran and Germany.

It tells the story of two estranged brothers who are both struggling with significant issues in their lives. They set off on a journey through the deserted landscape of Eastern Iran, where they must decide whether or not to help a refugee cross the Iranian-Afghan border.

“Crab” is an animated movie produced at the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults.

It is about a shy schoolboy who is interested in performing in a play with his school’s theater troupe. But the only part offered to him is to play the role of a crab.

The movie directed by Shiva Sadeq-Asadi has been screened at many international festivals and has won several awards, including the Golden Horseman of the Audience in the International Competition and the Special Mention of the International Competition Youth Jury at the 33rd Dresden International Short Film Festival in Germany.

Directed by Hessam Hamidi, “Daily Massacre in Tehran” was picked as best film at the Rio de Janeiro International Short Film Festival last week.

The film follows Fuad, a 12-year-old boy who has come to the capital city from one of the surrounding cities to support his mother’s living expenses in addition to those associated with her illness.

He is ready and willing to take on any paying job and engage in any business, including slaughtering roosters, sifting through garbage and carrying loads. He encounters problems and difficulties when engaging in each job. “Daily Massacre in Tehran” portrays pieces and layers from the life and problems of a young, small-town boy in the capital city.

The Internfilm will run until November 21.

Photo: A scene from “Donkeys” by Nader Farahwaschy.

