Persian readers face “The Collapse of Western Civilization”

TEHRAN – “The Collapse of Western Civilization: A View from the Future” co-written by Naomi Oreskes and Erik Conway has been published in Persian.

Saad is the publisher of the book translated by Mohammad Nasiri.

The year is 2393, and the world is almost unrecognizable. Clear warnings of climate catastrophe went ignored for decades, leading to soaring temperatures, rising sea levels, widespread drought and-finally-the disaster now known as the Great Collapse of 2093, when the disintegration of the West Antarctica Ice Sheet led to mass migration and a complete reshuffling of the global order.

Writing from the Second People’s Republic of China on the 300th anniversary of the Great Collapse, a senior scholar presents a gripping and deeply disturbing account of how the children of the Enlightenment-the political and economic elites of the so-called advanced industrial societies-failed to act, and thereby brought about the collapse of Western civilization.

In this haunting, provocative work of science-based fiction, Naomi Oreskes and Eric M. Conway imagine a world devastated by climate change.

Dramatizing science in ways traditional nonfiction cannot, the book reasserts the importance of scientists and the work they do and reveals the self-serving interests of the so-called “carbon combustion complex” that have turned the practice of science into political fodder.

Based on sound scholarship and yet unafraid to speak boldly, this book provides a welcome moment of clarity amid the cacophony of climate change literature.

Oreskes is an American historian of science. She became a professor at Harvard University in 2013, after 15 years as a professor at the University of California, San Diego.

Conway is the historian at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena.

Photo: A poster for the Persian translation of “The Collapse of Western Civilization”.

MMS/YAW