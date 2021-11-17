Iran, Tunisia stress reviving economic ties

TEHRAN – Head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) Masoud Khansari and Tunisia's Ambassador to Tehran Samir Al-Mansar stressed the need for reviving trade relations between the two countries in a meeting on Tuesday.

In this meeting, Khansari expressed TCCIMA’s readiness to start a new chapter in economic relations between the two countries, and in this regard considered it necessary to create a platform for introducing Iranian and Tunisian businessmen and entrepreneurs to each other and raising awareness about the economic capacities of the two countries.

He noted that direct communication between the traders of the two countries can be revived through holding bilateral meetings and webinars, and in this due noted that the TCCIMA is ready to hold a webinar on the development of economic cooperation between Iran and Tunisia.

Al-Mansar for his part noted that the political relations between Iran and Tunisia are at a great level, however, the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries is not favorable.

He said that the leap in economic relations between the two sides depends on the relationship and interaction between the private sectors of the two countries, and in this regard, announced the readiness of the Tunisian embassy in Tehran to connect the two countries' businessmen through cooperation with the TCCIMA.

EF/MA

Photo: TCCIMA Head Masoud Khansari (L) and Tunisia's Ambassador to Tehran Samir Al-Mansar