Tehran exhibit displays traditional jewelry 

TEHRAN –An exhibition of exquisite traditional jewelry and personal ornamentation is currently underway at the headquarters of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts in Tehran.

The exhibition features 100 works that have been handcrafted by Iranian artist Farnaz Mohammadzadeh, CHTN reported on Sunday.

Among the works are jewelry made with precious metals such as silver, brass, and copper, as well as natural stones and special designs, the report added.

This exhibition, which runs until Friday, aims to introduce innovative handicrafts to those who love them, combining tradition and modernity by presenting works in an artistic and prestigious setting.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

The value of Iran’s handicrafts exports stood at $120 million during the first eleven months of the past Iranian calendar year 1399 (March 20, 2020 – February 18, 2021), Mehr reported. The country’s handicrafts exports slumped during the mentioned months in comparison to the same period last a year earlier due to the damage the coronavirus pandemic has inflicted on global trade.

The Islamic Republic exported $427 million worth of handicrafts during the first eleven months of the calendar year 1398. Of the figure, some $190 million was earned via suitcase trade (allowed for customs-free and tax-free transfer) through 20 provinces, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

